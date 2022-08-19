Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 819,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

