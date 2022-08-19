VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Aegis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.91 on Monday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $36,924.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
