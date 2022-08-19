VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Aegis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.91 on Monday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $36,924.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.