VITE (VITE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $992,268.00

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market cap of $14.45 million and $992,268.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00071527 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,656,024 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

