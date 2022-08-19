VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

VIG (VIG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $913,517.87 and $28.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,158,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

