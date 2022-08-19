Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $41.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.99 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

