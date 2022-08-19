Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Vesper (VSP) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $151,510.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vesper Profile
Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,781,145 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
