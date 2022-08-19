Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.