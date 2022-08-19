Vega Protocol Price Hits $1.42 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $755,472.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00006618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 25,959,802 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

