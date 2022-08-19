Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.41. 216,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

