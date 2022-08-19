Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Utz Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

