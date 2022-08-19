Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research cut their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Usio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,052,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,158,479.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,344 shares of company stock worth $539,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

