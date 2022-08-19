UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

UserTesting Stock Performance

USER traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 295,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,792. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

