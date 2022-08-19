UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $506,657.06

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $506,657.06 and $295,900.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074148 BTC.

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

