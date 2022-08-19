Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 37.1 %
Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.