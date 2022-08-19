Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 37.1 %

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

