United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

