UniLayer Price Hits $0.0675 (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $244,983.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

