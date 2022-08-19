UniLayer Price Hits $0.0675 (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $244,983.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.
UniLayer Profile
UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.
Buying and Selling UniLayer
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
