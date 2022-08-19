UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Up 6.2%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.38. 92,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 36,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

UGE International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

