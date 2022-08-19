UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:UBS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
