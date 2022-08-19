Ubex Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $176,369.67 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.