U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 129,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
