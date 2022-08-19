U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 129,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.