Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.

TWLO stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $844,650. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

