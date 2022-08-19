Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at DA Davidson

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
TPC stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
