Truist Financial Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $175.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.99 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

