Truist Financial Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Down 2.1 %

ETSY stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,029,375 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

