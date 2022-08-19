Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.