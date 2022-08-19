Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.40 ($2.98).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 175.80 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 323.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.23%.

In related news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

