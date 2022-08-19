Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,016 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,540 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.