Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews Sells 4,000 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRMB stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 1,001,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

