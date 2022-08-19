TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

