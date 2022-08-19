Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £396,414.60 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Nick Roberts acquired 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($182.12).

On Monday, July 4th, Nick Roberts purchased 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 962 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($185.98).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 902.20 ($10.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 828.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 982.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,180.18. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 897.40 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.10).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

