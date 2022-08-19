Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.24.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
