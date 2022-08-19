Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.13. 162,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $6,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 171.5% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 561.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

