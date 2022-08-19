Toncoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005590 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $6.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00792817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

