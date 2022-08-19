Toncoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005590 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $6.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00792817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
