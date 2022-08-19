TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $33,665.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

