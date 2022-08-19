TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $33,665.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
