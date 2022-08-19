TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.57.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

