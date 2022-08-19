TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

