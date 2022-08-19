TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.