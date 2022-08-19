TitanSwap Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005304 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $60.29 million and $12.68 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

