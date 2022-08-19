thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.40 ($5.51) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.97 ($6.09) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.41.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

