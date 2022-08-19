The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

