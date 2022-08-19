The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.43. The Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.80 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £411.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

