The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
The Rank Group Stock Performance
Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.43. The Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.80 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £411.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.
About The Rank Group
