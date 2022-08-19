The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

