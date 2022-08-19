The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Susan Street Whaley Sells 907 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $357.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

