The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $319.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $319.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $263.71 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

