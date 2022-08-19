The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,117 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
NYSE:GS opened at $354.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.