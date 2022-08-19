The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,117 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $354.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

