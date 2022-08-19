The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $2.80

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRFS. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.80.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

