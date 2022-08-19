The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Iyo Bank Ltd.

Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 79,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

