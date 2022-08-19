The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $200,981.25 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75.

On Thursday, August 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 160,862 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,474. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 381,008 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 559,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 515,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

