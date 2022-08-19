Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Teradata Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 896,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

