TD Securities Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIA. CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

