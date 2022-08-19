TD Securities Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.02.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

SSL stock opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.74. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

About Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.